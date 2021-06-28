Zacks Investment Research Lowers Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Media Corporation owns interests in a broad range of media, communications and entertainment businesses through their operating subsidiaries and investments in various publicly-traded companies. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, as well as infotainment services on a subscription fee basis through its satellite radio systems; provides next-generation connected vehicle applications and services; streams music and non-music channels over the Internet; sells satellite and Internet radios to consumers through Website and retailers; and offers other ancillary services, such as weather, traffic, data, and Backseat television services. Liberty Media Corporation is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado. “

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FWONK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Formula One Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Formula One Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Formula One Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of FWONK opened at $48.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.91 and a beta of 1.29. Formula One Group has a 12 month low of $29.83 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.93 million. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that Formula One Group will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,560,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,680,000 after buying an additional 94,044 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Formula One Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 42,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Formula One Group by 35.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 972,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,082,000 after purchasing an additional 255,424 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Formula One Group by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Formula One Group by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,922,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,882,000 after purchasing an additional 445,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Formula One Group (FWONK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.