Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZLNDY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Friday, May 7th. HSBC began coverage on Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zalando from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised Zalando from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

OTCMKTS:ZLNDY opened at $60.80 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.95 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Zalando has a twelve month low of $35.20 and a twelve month high of $62.33.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Zalando had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zalando will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

