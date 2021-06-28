Zap Price Tops $0.0452 on Major Exchanges (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Zap has a market cap of $10.67 million and approximately $59,027.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0452 or 0.00000131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zap has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zap Profile

Zap is a coin. Its launch date was October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official website is www.zap.org . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Zap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

