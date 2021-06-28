Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $522.26

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $522.26 and last traded at $520.18, with a volume of 2003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $510.65.
Several equities research analysts have commented on ZBRA shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.57.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $495.96. The company has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a PE ratio of 42.80 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $9,784,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,776,963.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.00, for a total value of $760,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,413 shares of company stock worth $19,012,148. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Zebra Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZBRA)
Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.
