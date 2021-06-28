Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $522.26

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $522.26 and last traded at $520.18, with a volume of 2003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $510.65.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZBRA shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.57.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $495.96. The company has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a PE ratio of 42.80 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 13.56%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $9,784,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,776,963.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.00, for a total value of $760,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,413 shares of company stock worth $19,012,148. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

