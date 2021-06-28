Zero Utility Token Price Up 24.8% Over Last 7 Days (ZUT)

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Zero Utility Token has a market capitalization of $796,847.37 and approximately $6,498.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zero Utility Token has traded up 24.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Zero Utility Token coin can currently be purchased for about $822.55 or 0.02384149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zero Utility Token Profile

Zero Utility Token is a coin. It was first traded on September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero Utility Token’s official website is www.zeroutility.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Zero Utility Token Coin Trading

