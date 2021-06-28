Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) General Counsel Sells $150,000.00 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,250 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Zillow Group stock traded up $5.57 on Monday, hitting $124.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,739,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,485,869. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.31 and a 52-week high of $208.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a PE ratio of 741.36 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.55.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on Z. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 232,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 12,095 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $531,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

