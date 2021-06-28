ZINC Market Cap Reaches $48,166.66 (ZINC)

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. One ZINC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. ZINC has a total market cap of $48,166.66 and $315.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZINC has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ZINC

ZINC is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZINC is zinc.work

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ZINC

