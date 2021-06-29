-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) will announce earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heska’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heska will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $1.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $1.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Heska.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.35. Heska had a positive return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.45 million. Heska’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HSKA shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Heska from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Heska from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Heska presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.20.

In other news, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 3,000 shares of Heska stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,705. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 5,000 shares of Heska stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.87, for a total transaction of $989,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,871,804.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Heska by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Heska by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Heska by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Heska by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Heska by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

HSKA stock opened at $219.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -258.46 and a beta of 1.68. Heska has a twelve month low of $81.98 and a twelve month high of $235.32.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

