$0.15 EPS Expected for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zendesk’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.18. Zendesk reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zendesk.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $298.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.50 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 20.58% and a negative return on equity of 27.25%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.27.

In related news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 407 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $58,168.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,746.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 6,500 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.39, for a total value of $880,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,966.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 200,508 shares of company stock valued at $28,154,404 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Zendesk by 1,428.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Zendesk during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Zendesk during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zendesk during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Zendesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ZEN traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $148.78. 777,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,425. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of -77.02 and a beta of 1.23. Zendesk has a 1 year low of $84.10 and a 1 year high of $166.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

