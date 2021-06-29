-$0.18 EPS Expected for Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) to post ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Genocea Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Genocea Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genocea Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.66). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.65). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Genocea Biosciences.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03.

GNCA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genocea Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Genocea Biosciences from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Genocea Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 261,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 99,895 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 143,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Genocea Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in Genocea Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GNCA traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.29. The stock had a trading volume of 47,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,684. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.40. The stock has a market cap of $124.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.65. Genocea Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.74 and a 52-week high of $5.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34.

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.

