-$0.28 EPS Expected for Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) to announce earnings per share of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Chembio Diagnostics’ earnings. Chembio Diagnostics reported earnings per share of ($0.40) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Chembio Diagnostics will report full year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.07) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Chembio Diagnostics.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.08. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 79.63% and a negative net margin of 72.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CEMI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

NASDAQ CEMI traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,096,440. Chembio Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $8.75. The firm has a market cap of $60.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,263,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 64,281 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC raised its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 348,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 300,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 35,736 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,017,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,041,000. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, Hepatitis C, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

