-$0.28 EPS Expected for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.51). Warrior Met Coal reported earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.04). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $2.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Warrior Met Coal.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $213.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.53 million. Warrior Met Coal had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 10.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Warrior Met Coal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 15.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HCC opened at $17.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $880.64 million, a PE ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.09. Warrior Met Coal has a 1-year low of $13.03 and a 1-year high of $25.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is -29.41%.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

