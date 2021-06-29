-$0.39 EPS Expected for Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.39) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.35). Cue Biopharma posted earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($1.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.28). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($1.44). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.03). Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,168.14% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%.

CUE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $1,751,000. Carlson Capital L P raised its position in Cue Biopharma by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 154,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 69,600 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Cue Biopharma by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in Cue Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cue Biopharma by 351.2% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 59,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 46,202 shares during the last quarter. 59.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cue Biopharma stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.77. 1,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,344. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.09. The company has a market capitalization of $401.14 million, a P/E ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.81. Cue Biopharma has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $24.84.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

