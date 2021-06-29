$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) will post $0.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Central Valley Community Bancorp reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 161.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.01. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 27.68% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $19.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other Central Valley Community Bancorp news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $41,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,927.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Blaine Lauhon sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,530 shares in the company, valued at $398,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVCY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 247,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 116,073 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 696,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,815,000 after acquiring an additional 39,901 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $637,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 177.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 33,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $417,000. 45.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Valley Community Bancorp stock opened at $20.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $258.62 million, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.88. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $21.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Central Valley Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.63%.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.