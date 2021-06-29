$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) to report earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dana’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.50. Dana posted earnings of ($0.69) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 181.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Dana will report full-year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dana.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Dana in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.11.

Shares of NYSE:DAN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.57. 5,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,223,101. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.70, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.12. Dana has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $28.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.56%.

In other news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 46,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,209,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,104. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Dana by 54.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 71,292 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dana by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 8,801 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dana by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 126,986 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Dana by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 487,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,523,000 after acquiring an additional 35,968 shares in the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

