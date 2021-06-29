-$1.06 EPS Expected for Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.98) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.17). Zymeworks posted earnings per share of ($0.63) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 68.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full-year earnings of ($4.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.45) to ($3.89). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($4.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.03) to ($4.04). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zymeworks.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.17. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 619.31% and a negative return on equity of 45.36%. The firm had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on ZYME shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James set a $74.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zymeworks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

In related news, insider James Priour sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $26,533.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,477.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in Zymeworks by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 33,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 83,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZYME opened at $36.37 on Tuesday. Zymeworks has a 52 week low of $24.82 and a 52 week high of $59.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 0.98.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

