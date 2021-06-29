$1.30 Billion in Sales Expected for Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) will announce $1.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sanderson Farms’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29 billion. Sanderson Farms posted sales of $956.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will report full year sales of $4.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.46 billion to $4.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $4.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sanderson Farms.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $2.05. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.24%. Sanderson Farms’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.43) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays lowered Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAFM. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter valued at about $414,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,194,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,104,000 after acquiring an additional 22,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAFM traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $188.27. 225,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,172. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Sanderson Farms has a fifty-two week low of $108.57 and a fifty-two week high of $195.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is currently -429.27%.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

