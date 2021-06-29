$1.52 Billion in Sales Expected for Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) will announce $1.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.50 billion and the highest is $1.53 billion. Barrett Business Services posted sales of $1.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will report full year sales of $6.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.26 billion to $6.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.70 billion to $6.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Barrett Business Services.
Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 17.17%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 229.0% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 112,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,713,000 after purchasing an additional 77,966 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 22.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 150.6% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 32.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 11,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Barrett Business Services stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.05. 322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,027. The stock has a market cap of $552.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Barrett Business Services has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $79.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.90.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.33%.
Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.
