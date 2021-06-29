$1.52 Billion in Sales Expected for Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) will announce $1.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.50 billion and the highest is $1.53 billion. Barrett Business Services posted sales of $1.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will report full year sales of $6.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.26 billion to $6.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.70 billion to $6.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Barrett Business Services.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 17.17%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BBSI. TheStreet lowered Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 229.0% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 112,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,713,000 after purchasing an additional 77,966 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 22.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 150.6% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 32.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 11,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Barrett Business Services stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.05. 322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,027. The stock has a market cap of $552.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Barrett Business Services has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $79.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.33%.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

