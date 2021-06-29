$1.56 EPS Expected for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) will report earnings of $1.56 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.37. Mr. Cooper Group posted earnings per share of $2.85 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full year earnings of $7.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.60. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 27.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.27 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COOP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.56.

In other news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $228,762.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at $114,331.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COOP. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter worth about $923,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 49,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 16,229 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 345,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,997,000 after purchasing an additional 112,812 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 152,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 71,127 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 52.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 9,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COOP traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.79. 10,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,221. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.52. Mr. Cooper Group has a twelve month low of $11.47 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

