$1.57 EPS Expected for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to post earnings of $1.57 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for CarMax’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.73 and the lowest is $1.51. CarMax reported earnings of $1.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that CarMax will report full year earnings of $5.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.69 to $6.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CarMax.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens boosted their price target on CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.07.

In other CarMax news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $24,337,726.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 392,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,546,231.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in CarMax by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 2.0% during the first quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of CarMax by 3.9% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of CarMax by 0.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KMX traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.65. 1,946,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,182. The firm has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.98. CarMax has a 12 month low of $84.70 and a 12 month high of $138.77.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

