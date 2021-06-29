$1.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) will report earnings of $1.66 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Brookfield Business Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.60 and the highest is $1.72. Brookfield Business Partners posted earnings of ($0.73) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 327.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will report full-year earnings of $8.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.88 to $9.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $8.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Brookfield Business Partners.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $1.89. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on BBU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, iA Financial initiated coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Business Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

BBU opened at $46.77 on Tuesday. Brookfield Business Partners has a fifty-two week low of $25.68 and a fifty-two week high of $49.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is currently -11.50%.

In related news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $266,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBU. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 761.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Featured Story: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookfield Business Partners (BBU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.