$1.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) will report earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.88. First Republic Bank posted earnings of $1.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full year earnings of $7.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.74 to $7.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $8.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.63%. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Compass Point raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Maxim Group raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.94.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 291.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 75.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FRC traded down $0.87 on Tuesday, hitting $185.80. 25,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,895. The firm has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.59. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $100.38 and a 52-week high of $197.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.15%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

