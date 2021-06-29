10,338 Shares in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 7,142 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 134,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after purchasing an additional 45,849 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 603,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,978,000 after purchasing an additional 127,768 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 111,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the period. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NOVA stock opened at $39.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $57.70. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.13.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 124.34%. The business had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.82 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

NOVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Stephens initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.71.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.