11,361 Shares in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Acquired by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TNET. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in TriNet Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

Shares of TriNet Group stock traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $73.88. 265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,984. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.91 and a 52 week high of $87.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.76.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.46 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,536,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $201,958.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total transaction of $923,363.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,261,804.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,867 shares of company stock worth $5,169,524. Company insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

TNET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET).

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.