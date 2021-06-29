11,361 Shares in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Acquired by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TNET. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in TriNet Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of TriNet Group stock traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $73.88. 265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,984. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.91 and a 52 week high of $87.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.76.
In related news, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,536,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $201,958.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total transaction of $923,363.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,261,804.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,867 shares of company stock worth $5,169,524. Company insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.
TNET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.75.
About TriNet Group
TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.
