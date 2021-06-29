1,211 Shares in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Purchased by Westshore Wealth LLC

Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. China Renaissance Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (down from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $390.00 to $332.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.47.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $205.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.02. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.75 and a 52-week high of $354.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $195.44.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

