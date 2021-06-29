1,258 Shares in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Purchased by Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 14,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Cummins by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 225,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,502,000 after buying an additional 48,775 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 321.4% during the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 9,761.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 214,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,667,000 after purchasing an additional 212,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMI. Bank of America upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.70.

NYSE CMI traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $239.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,078. The business’s 50-day moving average is $255.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.19 and a 1 year high of $277.09. The stock has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.33%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

