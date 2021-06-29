$13.98 Billion in Sales Expected for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) will announce sales of $13.98 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.39 billion and the lowest is $13.60 billion. Morgan Stanley posted sales of $13.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full-year sales of $55.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $54.63 billion to $56.50 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $55.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $54.51 billion to $57.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on MS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.42.

MS stock opened at $87.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $45.86 and a 12 month high of $94.27. The company has a market cap of $163.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $1,296,799,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,409,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,740,591,000 after acquiring an additional 10,552,671 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 209.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,341,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,106,000 after acquiring an additional 9,031,544 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at $327,957,000. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at $264,248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

