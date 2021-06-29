$139.03 Million in Sales Expected for Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) will announce $139.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Teekay LNG Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $135.70 million to $144.92 million. Teekay LNG Partners posted sales of $142.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will report full-year sales of $568.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $556.79 million to $578.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $560.89 million, with estimates ranging from $520.33 million to $578.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Teekay LNG Partners.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $152.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.75 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 16.38%. Teekay LNG Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

TGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley increased their target price on Teekay LNG Partners from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of TGP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.10. 71,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Teekay LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $16.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This is an increase from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Teekay LNG Partners’s payout ratio is currently 46.94%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvey Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC grew its position in Teekay LNG Partners by 1.0% in the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 293,295 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 943.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. 20.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in two segments, LNG and LPG. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

