14,070 Shares in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Acquired by Westshore Wealth LLC

Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 14,070 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,935 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 27,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 14.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 17,410 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 28.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EPD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

Shares of EPD opened at $23.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.86. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 85.31%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.