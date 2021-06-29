14,084 Shares in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Acquired by Marietta Investment Partners LLC

Marietta Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,084 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,514,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $704,066,000 after buying an additional 607,802 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,333,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,114,000 after buying an additional 540,467 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter worth $95,534,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 12.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 945,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,610,000 after buying an additional 102,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTZ. Barclays raised their price target on MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.45.

In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $360,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,827 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,635.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 24.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MasTec stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,894. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $122.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.21.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. MasTec’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

