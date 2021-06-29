$16.76 Million in Sales Expected for Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) to report sales of $16.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Asure Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.71 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.80 million. Asure Software posted sales of $14.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asure Software will report full-year sales of $71.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $71.19 million to $71.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $76.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Asure Software.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 24.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASUR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Asure Software from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of ASUR stock opened at $9.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.78 million, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.17. Asure Software has a 12 month low of $5.79 and a 12 month high of $9.25.

In related news, Director William Carl Drew acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.15 per share, for a total transaction of $163,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,894.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 42.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Asure Software by 19.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Asure Software by 66.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Asure Software by 208.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Asure Software by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate resources toward growth. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

