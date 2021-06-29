$174.70 Million in Sales Expected for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) will announce $174.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $178.80 million and the lowest is $172.20 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) posted sales of $173.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full year sales of $704.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $689.30 million to $724.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $671.73 million, with estimates ranging from $657.10 million to $681.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.29 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 38.17%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $25.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.54. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.91 and a 12 month high of $29.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is presently 30.27%.

In related news, Director Jim Rankin sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $67,456.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

