$193.15 Million in Sales Expected for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) will announce sales of $193.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $185.30 million to $201.00 million. American Campus Communities reported sales of $185.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full-year sales of $897.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $878.60 million to $911.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $975.51 million, with estimates ranging from $957.10 million to $987.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Campus Communities.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $232.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.18 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 0.16%. American Campus Communities’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

Shares of ACC opened at $47.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,187.50, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.89. American Campus Communities has a 1-year low of $31.07 and a 1-year high of $49.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.95%.

In related news, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $693,556.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 118,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,375,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $485,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,122,663.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in American Campus Communities by 1,125.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 38,297 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter worth $4,889,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in American Campus Communities by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 72,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,222 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Campus Communities by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,462,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,544,000 after purchasing an additional 21,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in American Campus Communities by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

