1inch Trading 3.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (1INCH)

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. 1inch has a market cap of $452.60 million and $77.69 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 1inch has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. One 1inch coin can currently be bought for $2.62 or 0.00007237 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00055145 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003307 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00019840 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $244.48 or 0.00675471 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000325 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00038794 BTC.

1inch Profile

1inch (CRYPTO:1INCH) is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2020. 1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,799,922 coins. 1inch’s official website is 1inch.exchange/# . 1inch’s official Twitter account is @1inchExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The independent board of the 1inch Foundation has released 1INCH, a governance and utility token. The 1inch Foundation intends to support the adoption of the 1INCH token via the permissionless and decentralized 1inch Network.The 1INCH token will be used to govern all 1inch Network protocols, taking governance in the DeFi space to a new level. Instant governance is a new kind of governance where the community can participate, benefit and vote for specific protocol settings without any barrier to entry. The key feature of the 1inch Liquidity Protocol version 2 is the price impact fee. This is a fee that grows with price slippage to ensure that liquidity providers and 1INCH token stakers earn significantly more on volatility. “

1inch Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1inch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1inch using one of the exchanges listed above.

