1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) PT Lowered to $48.00

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.25% from the company’s current price.

ONEM has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

1Life Healthcare stock opened at $34.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.88 and a beta of 1.30. 1Life Healthcare has a 52 week low of $25.40 and a 52 week high of $59.82.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.15). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $121.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 3,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $126,288.16. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 81,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,568.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 8,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $337,608.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 81,769 shares in the company, valued at $3,311,644.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,743 shares of company stock worth $3,625,331 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 5.3% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 102.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 7.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 1.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

