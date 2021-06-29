$2.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.08 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for ICON Public’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.13. ICON Public reported earnings per share of $1.20 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 73.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICON Public will report full-year earnings of $8.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.46 to $8.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.49 to $9.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ICON Public.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $858.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.49 million. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 20.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $207.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of ICON Public from $256.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ICON Public from $217.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ICON Public from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,587,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,316. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.85. ICON Public has a 12-month low of $160.80 and a 12-month high of $234.22.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of ICON Public by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 115,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,682,000 after acquiring an additional 30,740 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of ICON Public by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ICON Public by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of ICON Public by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 51.6% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

