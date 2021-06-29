$2.91 Billion in Sales Expected for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) will announce $2.91 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for State Street’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $2.91 billion. State Street reported sales of $2.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that State Street will report full year sales of $11.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.68 billion to $11.87 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $12.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.86 billion to $12.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. State Street’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STT. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.43.

In other State Street news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total transaction of $4,215,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,188,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $321,442.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in State Street by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,940,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,179,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,925 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in State Street by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,426,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $791,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895,354 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,381,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $534,817,000 after buying an additional 159,847 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of State Street by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,218,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $522,418,000 after buying an additional 1,575,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,200,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE STT traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.20. 1,655,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,614,286. State Street has a 12-month low of $56.63 and a 12-month high of $89.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.52. The company has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.04%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

