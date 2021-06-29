23,000 Shares in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Acquired by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 23,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,522,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,495,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth $965,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Vertical Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $673.14.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $656.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.64. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $405.01 and a twelve month high of $688.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $629.78.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.11%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total transaction of $26,580,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,475,081.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.13, for a total value of $7,154,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,000 shares of company stock worth $48,090,825 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

