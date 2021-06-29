25,300 Shares in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the first quarter worth approximately $490,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Signify Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,288,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in Signify Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Signify Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Signify Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,168,000.

Shares of NYSE SGFY opened at $30.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.48. Signify Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $40.79.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Signify Health in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Signify Health in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Signify Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Signify Health in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Signify Health in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.29.

Signify Health Company Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

