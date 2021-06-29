$3.26 Billion in Sales Expected for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) to report sales of $3.26 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for IQVIA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.29 billion. IQVIA posted sales of $2.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IQVIA will report full year sales of $13.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.80 billion to $13.49 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $14.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.75 billion to $15.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover IQVIA.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.79.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQV stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $244.09. The stock had a trading volume of 547,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,070. The firm has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. IQVIA has a 1-year low of $137.00 and a 1-year high of $248.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $236.88.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

