$3.28 Billion in Sales Expected for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) will announce sales of $3.28 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.52 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.06 billion. Thor Industries reported sales of $2.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full-year sales of $11.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.24 billion to $12.25 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.07 billion to $13.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Thor Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist raised their target price on Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Northcoast Research lowered Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.89.

In other news, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $284,439.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,534,219.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of THO stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $112.28. The company had a trading volume of 519,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,712. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.14. Thor Industries has a twelve month low of $78.64 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.60%.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

