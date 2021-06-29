375,000 Shares in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Purchased by Rovida Advisors Inc.

Rovida Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,875,000. Farfetch accounts for 0.9% of Rovida Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Rovida Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of Farfetch at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTCH. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Farfetch by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Farfetch during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Farfetch during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Invictus RG acquired a new position in Farfetch during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Farfetch during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Farfetch has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

NYSE:FTCH traded down $2.26 on Tuesday, reaching $51.30. 150,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,917,655. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 3.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Farfetch Ltd has a 1-year low of $16.37 and a 1-year high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $485.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.79 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 150.27% and a negative return on equity of 1,281.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

