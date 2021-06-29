$376.11 Million in Sales Expected for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) This Quarter

Analysts expect Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) to post sales of $376.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $374.33 million and the highest estimate coming in at $377.00 million. Integra LifeSciences reported sales of $258.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will report full-year sales of $1.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Integra LifeSciences.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $360.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Integra LifeSciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

IART stock remained flat at $$68.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,541. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.99. Integra LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $42.12 and a 52-week high of $77.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 5,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $400,125.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 25,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,834,547.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,126,551. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,801 shares of company stock valued at $3,833,233 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,808 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,516 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,040 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Integra LifeSciences (IART)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.