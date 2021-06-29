3,865 Shares in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Purchased by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SkyWest by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,943,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $432,759,000 after acquiring an additional 475,223 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in SkyWest by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,066,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,300,000 after purchasing an additional 23,446 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in SkyWest by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 934,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,659,000 after purchasing an additional 27,883 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SkyWest by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 868,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,013,000 after purchasing an additional 508,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SkyWest by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 848,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,202,000 after purchasing an additional 59,296 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SKYW traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $43.81. The company had a trading volume of 195 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,415. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.54. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -625.86 and a beta of 2.05.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.18). SkyWest had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $534.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.00 million. Analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SKYW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on SkyWest from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on SkyWest from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

