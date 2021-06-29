400,000 Shares in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TZPSU) Acquired by Hartree Partners LP

Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TZPSU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $498,000.

Shares of TZPSU stock remained flat at $$9.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 13,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,609. TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $10.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.97.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

