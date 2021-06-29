$43.36 Million in Sales Expected for Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) will announce sales of $43.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $44.72 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $42.00 million. Diana Shipping reported sales of $37.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full year sales of $194.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $187.63 million to $200.57 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $271.33 million, with estimates ranging from $235.04 million to $307.62 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Diana Shipping.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 19.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DSX. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Diana Shipping from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Pareto Securities raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diana Shipping has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.75.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.09% of the company’s stock.

DSX stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.08. 623,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,829. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.45. The stock has a market cap of $465.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 1.31. Diana Shipping has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $5.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

