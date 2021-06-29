$43.74 Million in Sales Expected for Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) will post $43.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $41.90 million to $47.24 million. Antares Pharma reported sales of $32.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full year sales of $188.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $183.80 million to $194.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $229.57 million, with estimates ranging from $222.10 million to $239.46 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Antares Pharma.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $42.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 million. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 39.31%.

ATRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Antares Pharma from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRS traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.34. The company had a trading volume of 512,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,692. The company has a market cap of $732.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.06. Antares Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $5.07.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.88% of the company’s stock.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Antares Pharma (ATRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.