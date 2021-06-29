4,684 Shares in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,392,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,850 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,395,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,128 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,040,000. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 147.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 874,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,343,000 after acquiring an additional 520,448 shares during the period. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 1,115,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,888,000 after buying an additional 320,240 shares during the period.

Shares of KBE opened at $51.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.69. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a one year low of $27.79 and a one year high of $56.49.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

