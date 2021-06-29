47,855 Shares in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Acquired by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 47,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.17% of Golden Entertainment as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Golden Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Golden Entertainment by 10,379.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Golden Entertainment by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Anthony A. Marnell III sold 13,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $538,509.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Miodunski sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $528,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,886.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie raised their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Golden Entertainment from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Golden Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

Shares of GDEN stock opened at $43.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.36. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $46.83.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $239.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.52 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.85% and a negative return on equity of 40.61%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golden Entertainment Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

