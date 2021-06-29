4,935 Shares in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Starboard Value LP boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 14,433,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723,270 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,378,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 27.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,912,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,915 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Corteva by 5.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,439,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,916,000 after purchasing an additional 685,851 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,222,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,859,000 after acquiring an additional 636,356 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Samuel R. Eathington bought 3,290 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.57 per share, with a total value of $149,925.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajan Gajaria purchased 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.67 per share, with a total value of $129,142.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CTVA opened at $44.34 on Tuesday. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $49.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.02.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 34.67%.

CTVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Argus boosted their price objective on Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corteva presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.21.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

